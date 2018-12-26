Utica Woman Arrested For Stealing From Rome Walmart

A Utica woman has been arrested for the second time this year for the same crime.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says, 35-year-old Andrea Howard was arrested on Christmas Eve for allegedly stealing merchandise from the Rome Walmart.

In October, Howard was arrested for committing the same offense from the same store. As a result she was banned from the Rome Walmart.

Officials say, because she unlawfully returned to the store to allegedly commit the crime of larceny, she was charged with Burglary in the 3rd degree.