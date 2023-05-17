The city of Utica has cut the ribbon on a brand new, state of the art, and custom designed playground at one of its most well known parks.

The new and larger setup can be found at the West end of T.R. Proctor Park, that sits along Culver Ave. and Welsh Bush Road. It includes many of the typical features found in a children's play park (embedded photos), like swings, slides, bridges and ramps.

via City of Utica, NY on Facebook via City of Utica, NY on Facebook loading...

Mayor Robert Palmieri was joined by city officials to show-off the fully accessible playground at an public ceremony on Tuesday. It was custom designed by BCI Burke Company just of Utica, Palmieri said, and was paid for with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and from Community Development Block Grant money.

via City of Utica, NY on Facebook via City of Utica, NY on Facebook loading...

The city has the third largest park system in all of New York State, Palmieri said, and hopes it will one day also be the 'best' in all of New York. "With our recent investments, including this beautiful play area, Utica will be more fun, more sustainable and more enjoyable for people from all over. I ask the residents to help us get the most out of these improvements by using all equipment properly and with care.”

via City of Utica, NY on Facebook via City of Utica, NY on Facebook loading...

The unveiling is the latest in the city's effort to focus on enhancement its parks and are among several new additions to the adjacent T.R. Proctor and F.T. Proctor parks. Other improvements include:

• A new dog park at the east end of the park

• A new skatepark at TR Proctor Park

• A splashpad that will go next to the new playground

• A new parking lot adjacent to Buckley Pool

• A new waterslide near Buckley Pool.

Visitors are reminded there is still landscaping and construction near the new playground and all guests are advised to avoid such areas.

via City of Utica, NY on Facebook via City of Utica, NY on Facebook loading...

The previous playground and accessories that have now been replaced will be dismantled by the city, officials said in a release highlighting the upgrades.

Splash Into Summer at New LEGOLAND Water Park Splash into Summer at the new water playground at LEGOLAND New York. Build and race a LEGO boat, splash on a water slide, and be doused by a giant water bucket when the playground opens this summer.