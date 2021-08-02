Utica’s Most Expensive House Is Nearly $1.3 Million, Pretty Mind Blowing Too

Are you searching for your next home? Even if you're not, you definitely should take a peek inside this mansion in Utica.

This is a home with quite the price tag, but also one that seems like it would certainly be worth it to the next owner. When you're talking about a price like this Highgrove Park abode has, you're going to get absolutely everything you could ever possibly dream about.

One of the cooler things about it actually is the fact that it isn't old at all, it was built in 1998 but has numerous elegant touches you would expect to find in a home much older. So it has the look, but also a lot of the modern functionality you might come to expect.

Are you looking for a big kitchen? You definitely are going to get that in this massive home. At the same time that this home is massive, it also isn't so big that you'll get lost. 4,800 square feet. That is a really big home, but not one that will have rooms that never get used. Beyond the size, along with the house comes an incredible amount of good land with many positives. 4 acres of land to be exact.

One of the perks River Hill Properties also mentions on their website is the fact that you'll feel like you're really far away from everything with this home, but actually will be close. They even mentioned a gated driveway.

Want to see what this lap of luxury looks like inside? Keep scrolling.

Utica's Most Expensive House For Sale At Nearly $1.3 Million

