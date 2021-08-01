Report: Ownership Uses Texas as Possible Destination to Relocate Buffalo Bills

The reports are swirling at this point in regards to the Buffalo Bills are their negotiations with state and local government on a potential new stadium being built in Orchard Park.

The Buffalo News reported this weekend that the Pegulas have proposed a total of $1.5 billion being funded by the public, with $1.1 billion going towards a new stadium being built adjacent to the existing one in Orchard Park and the rest going towards renovations to KeyBank Center in downtown Buffalo.

It should be noted that this is still extremely early in the process.

On Sunday afternoon, ESPN’s Seth Wickersham reported that a source within ownership said that Austin, TX is being used as a possible destination (or threat) for a city that would want an NFL team.

The Bills currently lease at Highmark Stadium with Erie County expires in 2023 and that leaves time for negotiations with a potential new stadium in Orchard Park. It’s not clear whether these potential other destinations are serious or being used as threats in negotiations.

As far as the team on the field goes, the Bills had their first open practice on Saturday at Highmark Stadium in front of over 15,000 fans. The next open practice will be held on Saturday, August 7th; with the first preseason game in Detroit against the Lions on August 13th.

