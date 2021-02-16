Vaccination Questions Answered by MVHS’s Dr. Hall

Mohawk Valley Health System's Chief Physician Executive, Dr. Kent Hall continued to answer questions on the vaccine and potential side effects on Tuesday. Dr. Hall has taken questions every morning on the Keeler Show since the pandemic began back in March of last year.

Tuesday's questions for the doctor were all about the vaccine, as people in the region continue to maneuver to get the inoculation.

Here are today's questions posed to Dr. Hall.

1. When filling out paperwork before the vaccine, it was discovered this week that New York is now asking questions about sexual identity as part of the survey. Why is this?

2. Tim in Deansboro asked about his second shot, which is now scheduled under 28 days a part. Is it safe to get the shot 24 days later, instead of 28?

3. A woman had the second shot and developed a rash all over her body the next day. Is that from the shot?

4. During the interview it was revealed that Bill Keeler's doctor wouldn't give him a doctor's note allowing for the vaccine because it had only been 60-days since he had the virus back in December. She asks Dr. Hall and Bill to explain more about that.

5. A woman called in to say she received her second shot on Sunday and she wondered when she will be cleared from any possible side effects.

Check out the interview below to hear Dr. Hall's detailed answers. You can also tune in at around 7:40 a.m. every Monday through Friday as Dr. Hall takes calls live on the Keeler Show. The phone number to call in is 315-736-0186.