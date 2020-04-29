Valley View Golf Course To Open On Friday

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri says Valley View Golf Course will open on Friday, May 1st on a limited basis.

The course will be open under the rules and guidelines set by New York state in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No golf carts will be allowed and all golfers must walk the course.

Social distancing must be followed at all time and golfers must remain six feet apart.

The clubhouse will be closed and all payments must be made by credit card.

You can reserve a tee time by calling (315) 732-8755.