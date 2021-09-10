Van de Wal Honored As New York State Woman Of Distinction

The regional president of the Utica/North Country region of Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield has been honored as a 2021 New York State Woman of Distinction.

Senator Joseph Griffo presented the award to Eve Van de Wal at a ceremony on Friday

The award honors women throughout the state who have made outstanding contributions to their communities.

“It is an honor to recognize Eve as a New York State Woman of Distinction,” Griffo said. “From her time as a nurse in the Critical Care Unit of Faxton Hospital to her current role as regional president of the Utica/North Country region for Excellus BlueCrossBlueShield, Eve has made it a priority to give back and help others. She is a positive force in the community and region and is committed to improving the lives of residents and families throughout Upstate New York."

Each state Senator selects an honoree.

“It is an honor to be included among this amazing group of women and I am humbled to receive this recognition from Sen. Griffo,” Van de Wal said. “As a lifelong resident of the Mohawk Valley, I take great pride in working to improve the health and well-being of our members and our community. It is my privilege to be able to support and contribute to the efforts of the many wonderful community based organizations we have throughout our area focused on creating positive changes that improve the quality of life for the people of our region.”

