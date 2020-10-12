Verona Man Facing DWI Charges Following Traffic Stop

A Verona man was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and issued four traffic citations following a traffic stop over the weekend.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office a deputy assigned to the DWI unit was traveling east on E Main Street when he observed a blue Ford F-250 driving in the middle of the roadway.

Officials say the deputy observed the Ford continue on E Main Street toward Spring Road. While traveling, the deputy says the operator of the Ford nearly struck a telephone pole as he crossed Route 365. Next, the deputy says he observed the operator of the truck swerve into the oncoming lane on Spring Road and nearly run another motorist off the road.

At that point, the deputy initiated a traffic stop. While speaking with the operator, officials say the deputy noticed indicators of impairment. As a result the deputy conducted a field sobriety test of the operator of the truck, Kevin Porter of Verona. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office reports as a result of the sobriety test, the deputy determined that Porter was allegedly impaired by alcohol. Officials say Porter was taken into custody and transported to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office where he was booked and processed.

Porter was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and issued four traffic citations. Those charges will be answered at a later time and date in the Town of Verona court. After his booking, Porter was released to a sober party, according to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol.