Verona Teen Falls 40 Feet Down Embankment Off Hoag Road In Rome

One of four friends walking on Hoag Road in Rome is lucky to be alive after suffering a serious injury.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says, the four individuals were walking just after midnight on Friday, April 24th.

Officials say, deputies were called to the scene and learned a 17-year-old juvenile had fallen 40-50 feet down an embankment onto the railroad tracks below.

That teen was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.