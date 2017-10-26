A Verona woman has been charged with Felony DWI under Leandra's Law.

State Police pulled over 37-year-old Jacqueline Gamel of Verona after she was spotted swerving across the center lane on East Main Street.

According to Police, the Trooper interviewed Gamel and observed that she had an odor of alcohol on her breath. Sobriety tests indicated she was allegedly intoxicated.

At the time of the traffic stop Gamel had two children, ages 3 and 7, in her vehicle. After a breath test determined her BAC to be .11% she was charged with Aggravated DWI, two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and other violations.