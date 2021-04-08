‘Very Good’ COVID News for Oneida County

More than 30% of Oneida County's adult population is fully vaccinated and there are thousands of new doses ready to be administered at upcoming PODs county-wide.

County Executive Anthony Picente held a LIVE virus-briefing on Thursday, touting a positivity rate of 0.8%, adding that the local rate has been under one-percent since April 1. He called that 'very good news', and thanked the community for its roll in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and doing its part to get vaccinated. However, he caution 'we're not out of the woods yet.'

As of Thursday, 58,201 county residents are fully vaccinated, or approximately 31%. It's estimated that 43% of the county's adult population has received at least one shot.

Meanwhile, if you are among those who have been vaccinated, Picente is asking you to encourage friends and family who may be on the fence to get inoculated. There are several upcoming PODs in Utica, Rome, at Turning Stone, and mobile PODs, with thousands of shots available:

April 8, 2021 at Griffiss International Airport in Rome (Moderna)

April 9, 2021 at the Clayville Fire Department (Johnson & Johnson)

April 9, 2021 at Forestport Town Hall (Johnson & Johnson)

April 13, 2021 at the Utica Parkway Center (Johnson & Johnson)

April 14, 2021 at the Turning Stone Event Center in Verona (Moderna)

To make an appointment, visit OCgov.net.

Picente set a goal of getting more than 70% of the county's adult population vaccinated by summer, especially those in the 25-48 age group, he said.

If we can get 70%-80% vaccinated, 'it changes things, it does make it better[, he said, adding that community events, activities, entertainment options and more will be able to move forward and re-open.

And, for the first time, Picente quantified the county's expense when it comes to hosting a vaccination POD and administering shots. While the county doesn't have to pay for the actual vaccine, it still costs over $50,000 per day each time the county hosts a POD, he said, factoring in payments for security from the sheriff's office, staff from the health department and doctors and nurses who are injecting the vaccine.

The far, the county has conducted over 130 PODs with local costs exceeding $5-million and counting, Picente said.