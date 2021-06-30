Local crime victims will be receiving some help, thanks to the Oneida County District Attorney's Office.

The District Attorney's Office is distributing crime victim care bags to area law enforcement agencies throughout the County.

Officials say the bags were made possible by a grant administered by the New York State Office of Victim Services in coordination with the county’s Victim Witness Program.

The crime victim bags include toiletry items, stationary, first aid kits, and area resource information, with children’s activities added to the bags intended for younger victims.

Among the local police agencies receiving the the victim care bags were the Rome Police Department, New York State Police and the Oneida County Child advocacy Center.

Oneida County District Attorney's Office

The DA’s Office is in the process of putting together more bags to distribute to other local law enforcement agencies including the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Utica Police Department.

Officials say the program is in its infancy and they’re hoping to receive law enforcement feedback to best meet the needs of crime victims in our community.

The DA’s Office says they hope to continue the community outreach as funding allows.

The New York State Victim and Witness Assistance Unit (Grants Unit) is responsible for the administration of the federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Victim and Witness Assistance funds to not-for-profit and municipal agencies across the State serving crime victims.

Currently the Grants Unit administers and processes over 200 contracts to a variety of Victim Assistance Programs (VAPs) across New York State in the amount of nearly $50 million annually.

