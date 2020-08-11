Victim Named in Fatal Lewis County Rollover Crash

A 25-year-old man from Ogdensburg has been identified as the victim in a fatal one-vehicle rollover crash in the Lewis County town Montague last week, according to New York State Police.

Troopers say Cody Holland was traveling at an unsafe speed when he lost control on Sears Pond Road, going off the road and striking several trees before the vehicle overturned on the night of August 8, 2020. Holland was killed.

His passenger, a 22-year-old man also from Ogdensburg, suffered minor injuries and was released from hospital.

