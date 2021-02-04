Village of Whitesboro, Community Mourns the Loss of Police Chief

The Village Whitesboro and the local community continues to mourn the unexpected loss of Whitesboro Police Chief Jason Buley. Buley died early on Tuesday of cardiac arrest, according to the village.

"He was such a great guy," said Dave Olney, Sgt. and Station Commander of the New York State Police in East Herkimer. "He was always there for his fellow officers." Olney was on WIBX's Keeler Show on Thursday and said Buley loved the job and he was a "cop's cop" who even after becoming chief in June of 2019, still worked the streets.

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol released a statement on Tuesday about Buley's untimely passing.

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol and the men & women of the Sheriff’s Office are truly saddened to hear of the passing of Whitesboro Police Chief Jason Buley. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Buley family during this difficult time. Thank you for your service and for protecting your community- May You Rest In Peace.

Many other local police departments and municipalities have posted messages of condolence on their websites or through statements. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.