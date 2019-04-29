Arrest Made In VVS High School Threat

UPDATED 5:43 p.m.- An Oneida teen has been arrested for allegedly making a threat of violence against Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School.

State Police say 19-year old Eric Mahler is accused of calling a female student at VVS and threatening to buy a gun and bring it to the school.

Mahler was charged with aggravated harassment. He is also facing a felony charge of "Making a Terroristic Threat."

The threat led to a nearly three hour lockout of all buildings in the district on Monday

UPDATED 2:52 p.m.- The lockout was lifted after 2 hours and 45 minutes after school district officials were given clearance by law enforcement

Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School is under a "lockout" following a potential threat against the school.

According to the VVS school district website, the threat was received at about 10:15 this morning and the school was placed in "lockout" mode as a precautionary measure.

Officials say all students are safe and classroom instruction is continuing as usual.

Police are investigating the matter.