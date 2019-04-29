Arrest Made In VVS High School Threat
UPDATED 5:43 p.m.- An Oneida teen has been arrested for allegedly making a threat of violence against Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School.
State Police say 19-year old Eric Mahler is accused of calling a female student at VVS and threatening to buy a gun and bring it to the school.
Mahler was charged with aggravated harassment. He is also facing a felony charge of "Making a Terroristic Threat."
The threat led to a nearly three hour lockout of all buildings in the district on Monday
UPDATED 2:52 p.m.- The lockout was lifted after 2 hours and 45 minutes after school district officials were given clearance by law enforcement
Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School is under a "lockout" following a potential threat against the school.
According to the VVS school district website, the threat was received at about 10:15 this morning and the school was placed in "lockout" mode as a precautionary measure.
Officials say all students are safe and classroom instruction is continuing as usual.
Police are investigating the matter.
More information is expected to be released later today by law enforcement.