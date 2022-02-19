Wait… A Central New Yorker Made The Super Bowl Trophy?

There's no higher honor in professional football than holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy®. Would you believe one Central New Yorker is responsible for creating the yearly award?

It seems everywhere you look, Central New York seems to find a way to be a part of it. Kaitlyn Graves is a native of Deerfield, New York. She studied Fine and Studio Arts at the PrattMWP College of Art and Design in Utica for two years before heading to get her bachelors downstate. Kaitlyn attended SUNY New Paltz where she received her BFA in Metal and Jewelry Arts.

While in New Paltz, Kaitlyn worked as a Goldsmith for Hudson Valley Goldsmith. She worked there for a year before getting the opportunity of a lifetime with Tiffany & Co., where she has been for almost three and a half years.

So... what goes into making the Lombardi Trophy®? Let's go take a look for ourselves.

Tiffany & Co. has hand crafted the Vince Lombardi Trophy® since 1967. The 22 inch, 7 pound trophy takes four months to complete. Which makes sense when a regulation size sterling silver football sits atop the award.

The company makes around 65 trophies a year from their workshop in Cumberland, Rhode Island. Some of the most notable trophies include the NBA's Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, the MLB Championship Trophy, along with many of the US Open® trophies.

