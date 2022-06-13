Rides, Treats and Family Fun Return to Central New York This Weekend

It's basically summer here in Central New York, right? And what's summer without the different festivals and fairs we have in the area? One of the big events is coming back, with rides and treats and family fun - so pull out your calendar.

The Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department Field Days are back with all of the works: different carnival rides and games, some of the most delicious fair foods to eat, and live music to entertain all ages.

It's happening on Thursday, June 16 through June 18, at the fire department on Trenton Road in Deerfield. It's one of biggest events that they host each and every year.

Here's what the weekend looks like:

Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department Field Days - Schedule of Events

Thursday June 16 - Music by Taken Cover

Friday June 17 - Fireman's Parade at 7pm down Trenton Rd from Mulaney Rd to the Firehouse. Trenton Rd will be closed down to traffic starting at 6:30 PM - please find alternate route during this time. Music by Broken Rule

Saturday June 18 - Fire Department Waterball Tournament at 1pm down on the racetrack. Watch local Fire/EMS Departments battle in a double elimination tournament. Free - no admission. Music by Charlie and the Meatballs

According to the Carnival Rides and Treats Facebook page, some of the following rides will be at the Field Days:

Giant Gondola Wheel

Sea Ray

The Spyder

The Scrambler

The Youth Cycles

About Deerfield Volunteer Fire Company

The Deerfield Volunteer Fire Company No #1, Inc serves the town of Deerfield, along with an approximate 6-mile stretch of the New York State Thruway. The department operates out of two firehouses, and responds with three engine companies, two rescue companies and a tanker. The Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department has been part of Central New York since 1890.

