Here’s How To Get Paid $180 To Role Play For The Day In Upstate New York

Want to get paid around $200 to role play for the day in Upstate New York? Now is your chance in Rome.

Here's How To Make $180

According to Oneida County, Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity is conducting research at Griffiss Business and Technology Park. What they are looking for is hundreds of people to act as "basic role-players" for one day. That day will be between September 20th-27th. The pay is $180 for the day. You can't go wrong with that easy cash.

What Does This Involve?

Those who participate have to perform activities and follow directions from the research staff while still and video image data are captured from several locations. What they describe it as is the following:

Basically, walking around designated areas, in certain patterns, and making certain types of movements. Otherwise, there are no real physical requirements. Participants will also have a lot of downtime throughout the day to sit and relax in between collection sessions.

You can dress casual, but bring a second set of clothing to potentially assist with more data collection efforts.

Why Are They Doing This?

The research is to simply teach computer systems how to recognize certain types of body language and movements.

Do You Have What It Takes? How Do You Apply?

You will be needed for approximately 8-9 hours, between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

PERSONNEL REQUIREMENTS: · Ages 18-65 · English speaking · Able to follow general directions · Can move around with ease/no major physical limitations · Has reliable transportation to/from Rome Airport on event days

Apply Online Here

Want to apply? You can find more information and registration online here.

