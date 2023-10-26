Want to Be a NYS Trooper? You Could Make Nearly $100K After Year 1

The New York State Police are on the lookout for new recruits and if successful, once could make nearly $100,000 a year after the first year of service. Applications for the NYSP Troopers exam opened on Monday, and will be accepted through March 4, 2024. The last day to take the Trooper Entrance Examination is March 17, 2024.

Earlier this month, NYSP announced that applications to take the Trooper Entrance Exam surpassed 10,000 last quarter. 12,691 individuals applied to take the exam.

Earlier in the year, Governor Kathy Hochul raised the maximum age to apply to become a State Trooper in New York from 29 to 34. As of this past Monday, over 2,400 individuals age 30 to 34 took advantage of the change and applied. Military applicants may be able to apply up until the age of 42.

Another area of restrictions that has changed is body art. The State Police revised its tattoo policy back in 2022 to allow for tattoos as long as they are covered by wearing a properly fitted long-sleeve uniform shirt or business attire. No portion of the tattoo can be showing.

The New York State Police remains committed to reaching a diverse pool of candidates and has also taken the 30X30 pledge to increase its percentage of female recruits to 30 percent by 2030.

Candidates can learn about becoming a New York State Trooper and sign up to take the exam at JoinStatePolice.ny.gov.

The New York State Police is offering the Trooper Entrance Exam at 59 testing centers in New York State, 250+ locations in the United States, and 112 military locations around the world.

Candidates can choose where and when they take the exam. The computer-based testing process is more convenient and accessible for those interested in becoming a Trooper. The last day of testing is October 15, 2023.

A study guide for the exam is available here.

Individuals can get in touch with a recruiter by emailing recruit@troopers.ny.gov or calling (518) 485-0855.

HERE ARE THE MINIMUM EXAM QUALIFICATIONS:

US Citizen

20-34 years of age (The maximum age may be extended one year for each year of full-time active military duty - up to a maximum of 7 years)

High school diploma or Equivalency diploma. Additional requirements can be found here.

SALARY & BENEFITS:

Minimum total compensation after first year of service: $98,300

Full benefits & retirement

36 Ideas to Inexpensively Make Your Backyard Feel Like a Resort Here are some fairly easy and inexpensive ways to make your back yard feel like you're on vacation and a beautiful summer resort. If these 5 families can do this in Upstate New York, it can be done anywhere! Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

37 Photos from the 9/11 the Museum adjacent to One World Trade Center in New York City I recently visited the 9/11 Museum just prior to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. These photos are just some of the powerful and impactful moments we witnessed during our walk through. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler