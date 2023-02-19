Want To Rent Ace Frehley’s Former Mansion? It’s Available Near NY On Airbnb
When I was a kid I thought the rockstar lifestyle was so cool. Led Zeppelin with their private plane, Mick Jagger with his supermodel girlfriends, David Lee Roth, well, being David Lee Roth. How great would it be to live like a rockstar just for one night? Now you can when you rent Ace Frehley's former mansion.
Former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley once lived just over the New York State border in Connecticut and now you can rent one of his homes, recording studio and all, via Airbnb.
Ace Frehley, one of the original members of the New York band KISS, has made millions with his music since the 1970's. Along the way Frehley has owned plenty of fast cars and at least 2 Connecticut mansions. Some of the songs on his 1978 solo album 'Ace Frehley' were recorded at "the mansion in Sharon, CT.".
The other mansion Ace owned in Connecticut is less than an hour from the New York border in Wilton, CT and is now available to rent. Airbnb has it listed for $767 a night. Let's see what a rockstar's mansion looks like.