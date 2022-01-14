Want To Sample The Best Wings In CNY? Head To Wing Wars 2022
All over Central New York, you're able to find some pretty incredible wings, but who has the best? That question will be answered at Wing Wars 2022.
At the event happening on January 29th at Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro will be wings battling it out to be one of two things. The first is of course overall the best wing in the area. Back in 2020, which was the last time Wing Wars took place, Boneyard BBQ took home the title of best wings. On top of that, another battle will be going down to see who has the most unique wing flavor. Pizza Boys in New York Mills won that category last for Peanut Butter and Jelly wings.
What Restaurants Will Be Returning To Compete With Wings This Year?
- Boneyard BBQ
- Pizza Boys
- Hot Off The Brick
- Piggy Pat’s
- Killabrew
- Cavallo’s
- Ray Brother’s BBQ.
New Comers Into The Competition For Wing Wars 2022 Include:
- Big Jay’s Pizzeria
- Enzo’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Poland
- Fratello’s Pizzeria
- Tony’s on Commercial Drive
- American Pie
While the public helps out in choosing a winner, there are quite a few celebrity judges who will be on hand to help pick out some winners too.
- Deputy Sheriff Maciol
- Senator Griffo
- Jason Powles from WKTV
- Empire Plate’s Bill Vinci
Would you like to be on hand to try out the best wings in Central New York yourself? Reservations are required and 200 total tickets will be sold. To be sure you get into the event, you'll want to hop on getting tickets ASAP. For more info on tickets, check out www.thejmcf.org. You also could call to get tickets at 315-339-5993 M-F 9 am to 5 pm. If you prefer the take-out option, which there is one, you can find out more about that at the link above too.
While wings are great, there also will be plenty more going on like a DJ on-site with some music, raffles and so much more. Another one of the best things is what proceeds from this event go toward. That would be to help cancer patients who need financial assistance in CNY.
