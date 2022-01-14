New York Eviction Moratorium Ends On Saturday

The eviction moratorium was first put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to help financially struggling tenants.

State lawmakers left the Capitol as scheduled on Wednesday without taking u a bill to further extend it, a day after Governor Kathy Hochul signaled it would expire on January 15.

Governor Hochul has written to the Treasury Secretary asking for more money for states that have used their initial federal rent relief funds.

Hochul is also urging New Yorkers who are struggling to pay their rent to apply for assistance through the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Applicants to the program are automatically protected from eviction while their application is pending and tenants will receive a year of eviction protections if they qualify for assistance.

Sara Newman, Director of Organizing at Open Hearts Initiative, says Albany lawmakers must pass Good Cause Eviction legislation to provide tenants with basic, permanent protections, and they must take additional steps to stem the immediate tide of evictions.

"Housing is a human right, and every New Yorker deserves a safe place to rest their head," said Newman.

