Spider-Man: No Way Home was such a massive hit, it not only became one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of cinema, it rejuvenated interest in the old versions of the Spider-Man movie franchise, even though neither of them was particularly popular by the time those series each ran their course in the 2000s and 2010s.

For example: The first Spidey movie starring Andrew Garfield’s version of the wall-crawler, The Amazing Spider-Man, is suddenly the #1 movie on all of Netflix in the United States. The film, which came out ten years ago, was recently added to the service and shot straight to the top of the company’s film charts. At present it is more popular than high profile Netflix originals like Senior Year, recent additions like the new Jackass 4.5, and even word-of-mouth hits like the new Indian action movie RRR.

No Way Home is the third-biggest film in U.S. history, behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Endgame. Worldwide, it’s the sixth-biggest movie ever with $1.89 billion in grosses. (The top five, if you’re curious: Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, Titanic, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Infinity War.) In comparison, The Amazing Spider-Man grossed $262 million in the U.S. and $757.9 million worldwide — not bad, but not anywhere in No Way Home’s league. In addition to Garfield, the film also starred Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy and Rhys Ifans as the Lizard — who also had a returning role in No Way Home alongside Garfield.

After No Way Home’s phenomenal success, fans began speculating about either another Spidey crossover movie, or even a new solo franchise for either Tobey Maguire or Garfield’s versions of the character. Garfield has since said he is willing to play Spider-Man again, but to date, Sony has not confirmed a project like that.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home is available for purchase or rent on a variety of formats, including Blu-ray and Digital.

