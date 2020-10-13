Watertown Man 121 Sexual Assault Charges, 54 Counts of Rape

A Watertown man just recently released from jail is behind bars again facing 121 sexual assault charges.

Among the charges facing Jay Rogers are 54 counts of rape in the first degree and 64 counts of criminal sexual act in the first degree. State Police say the investigation into the case dates back to November of 2017, but Rogers was sent to jail on a parole violation in the state of Georgia.

Since being released, State Police say they resumed their investigation in the 42-year-old Rogers and have charged him with the following:

(54 counts) Rape 1 st degree, a class “B” felony

degree, a class “B” felony (64 counts) Criminal Sex Act 1 st degree, a class “B” felony

degree, a class “B” felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3 rd degree, a class “D” felony

degree, a class “D” felony Rape 3 rd degree, a class “E” felony

degree, a class “E” felony Criminal Sex Act 3 rd degree, a class “E” felony

degree, a class “E” felony Menacing 2 nd degree, a class “A” misdemeanor

degree, a class “A” misdemeanor Forcible Touching, a class “A” misdemeanor

Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class “A” misdemeanor

State Police tell WIBX that Rogers allegedly sexually abused and raped the same victim over a course of time.

Rogers was remanded to the Jefferson County Public Safety Building pending arraignment.

