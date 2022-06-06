Watertown Mom Killed in Head-on Crash with Pickup Truck in Rutland

A fatal Jefferson County crash involving two adults and a child is under investigation.

Troopers were called to State Route 12 (Van Allen Road) near Archer Road in Rutland, New York at approximately 8:35am on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

State Route 12 (Van Allen Road) and Archer Road in Rutland, New York

According to a written release the New York State Police says that 34-year-old Brandon G. Rust of Dexter, New York was driving a 2017 Ford pickup truck west near Archer Road North "when he crossed over into the eastbound lanes and struck a 2017 Toyota Highlander" being driven by 29-year-old Robin Michelle Lieby from Watertown, New York. The collision was head-on and Mrs. Lieby was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Photo Credit: New York State Police (June 2022)

Lieby's ten-year-old son, who was a backseat passenger in her car, was airlifted to Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital in Syracuse with injuries that police say are non-life-threatening.

Emergency responders extricated Rust from his truck by Rutland Fire and Rescue. He was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital with internal injuries described by police as "serious."

The investigation is continuing. Police have not yet said what may have caused Rust to cross into the opposite lanes of traffic.

Witnesses, anyone with dashcam footage of the incident, or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At this time no charges have been filed but, should that change, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

