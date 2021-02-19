Friday morning, the lines lit up on WIBX with listeners letting us know which local outlet serves up the best Lenten Fish Fry. We're working on creating the "Ultimate Guide to Greater Utica's Best Fish Fry" for the upcoming season.

Which place is your favorite? Go to the WIBX Facebook page and give us your input

Here are some of the Facebook posts we've received so far.

▪Kevin Jeffery

I'm a little bias because I am a member, but Deerfield Volunteer Fire Company was voted 2020 Best of the Best Fish Frys

▪Cary Carpenter

Stan's Seafood in Rome.

▪Jodeann Mark Duquette

Brass Tack in Frankfort.

▪Todd Albin

Ilion Elks. Ilion Elks Lodge #1444

▪Dana Nimey-Olney

Club monarch

▪Joyce Brown

Wendy's Diner Cassville

▪James Hamer

Joans diner. Chadwicks

▪David J Burns

Alteri's Restaurant, Clinton.

▪Russell Palmer

Salisbury fire dept. Fish fry served family style the best try it worth the ride

▪Colleen Fitzpatrick

Packy's Pub Washington Mills

▪Becky Sherwood-Williams

Uncle's Tavern in New York mills

▪Frank Mary Lourdes Chiffy

Pumpernickel

Next week we'll update the complete list and offer up a complete guide to the best Fish Fry in our area.

Keep the locations coming. We're only using your suggestions to complete our list.