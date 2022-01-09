Buffalo Lineman Gets Unusual Gift From Former Bills Teammate

It is always nice to see a friendship that can stand the test of time and location.

This past Sunday, former Buffalo Bill Lee Smith was back in Western New York with his new team the Atlanta Falcons. It is pretty obvious that the former Buffalo Bills is still very much in touch with his old teammates that they still share a lot of love for each other. Smith was mic'ed up for the game and check out some of the conversations he had with his former teammates.

Now it is not unusual for players to swap jerseys after a game. usually, they will do it right on the fields or just inside the locker room, especially if they are friends or former teammates.

Well, from the gift that he sent it looks like Smith has a very special friendship with one Buffalo Bills lineman. Jon Feliciano posted on his Twitter page a very special gift that Lee Smith sent to him.

Yep...that is right. Along with an autographed jersey with a special note to his friend he also send Jon his signed jockstrap!

Of course, Feliciano responded the way most friends would respond to such a gift with a nice note saying he thought the jockstrap would have been bigger.

Up next for the Buffalo Bills is their regular-season finale at home against the New York Jets. The Bills can clinch the AFC East for a 2nd straight year with a win over their division rival.

