‘We’re Buffalo’ Country Singer’s Chilling Song Written After Buffalo Shooting

Here is the song that everyone has been asking us about this morning.

A country singer born in Buffalo and who lives in Florida now wrote a powerful song after the shooting in Buffalo, New York over the weekend. Once in a while, Joe Noto comes to Western New York for shows, and wrote this song called 'We're Buffalo'.

put us on hold

you took a summer day and brought us back to the cold

we won't stay here long you know

were strong as Niagara runs

and our love will outweigh the damage done

and all your hate ain't scaring no one

cause the sun came back around

and it's shining on a little town

where the collars are blue

prayers get sent

we all bleed the same shed of red

if you can't seem to figure out

I might as well tell you now

we're strong than anything you've ever know

cause we're Buffalo

We're Buffalo

Jake Owen saw the song last night and gave Noto his props, too.
Take a listen to Joe Noto's 'We're Buffalo' song that he posted on Instagram and TikTok yesterday:

@joenotomusic ❤️ #buffalo#buffalostrong#songwriter#fyp♬ original sound - Joe Noto
Great Job, Joe! 
EXTRA: There is still a need for help for volunteers on the East Side of Buffalo for some of the charities and initiatives. FeedMore WNY is looking for volunteers to fill time blocks for the next few days and it is super simple to sign up as well. All you have to do is click on one of the volunteer sites that work for you and then just pick a time slot that is available. 

