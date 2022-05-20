‘We’re Buffalo’ Country Singer’s Chilling Song Written After Buffalo Shooting
Here is the song that everyone has been asking us about this morning.
A country singer born in Buffalo and who lives in Florida now wrote a powerful song after the shooting in Buffalo, New York over the weekend. Once in a while, Joe Noto comes to Western New York for shows, and wrote this song called 'We're Buffalo'.
put us on hold
you took a summer day and brought us back to the cold
we won't stay here long you know
were strong as Niagara runs
and our love will outweigh the damage done
and all your hate ain't scaring no one
cause the sun came back around
and it's shining on a little town
where the collars are blue
prayers get sent
we all bleed the same shed of red
if you can't seem to figure out
I might as well tell you now
we're strong than anything you've ever know
cause we're Buffalo
We're Buffalo
Jake Owen saw the song last night and gave Noto his props, too.
Take a listen to Joe Noto's 'We're Buffalo' song that he posted on Instagram and TikTok yesterday:
@joenotomusic ❤️ #buffalo#buffalostrong#songwriter#fyp♬ original sound - Joe Noto