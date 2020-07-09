What’s New York’s Favorite Fast Food During Covid-19

COVID-19 shutdowns arround the nation have cause a resurgence in fast food and carhops. Just when food was being transitioned into farm to table, the coronavirus hit the nation and a new "hands off" approach became the preferred method of food delivery.

A lot has been made of the fact that COVID-19 has accelerated a new normal void of handshakes, crowded spaces, and traditional workplaces, but has the virus actually sent us back in time rather than forcing the future? If trends in fast food are any indication, COVID might be more of a blast from the past than a harbinger of things to come. Since mid-March (when the spread of COVID became front-page news) Sonic–known for its 1950’s-esque drive-in style carhop service–has cemented its place as the preferred fast food destination for diners who have ventured outside their home. Regional favorites such as Culvers (WI) and Popeyes (LA) still have a loyal following in their respective home states and Taco Bell remains a popular choice, but it is clear that Sonic’s unique service model has likely played a role in pandemic-weary travelers looking for a bite to eat.

While Sonic is America's favorite, the Mohawk Valley still is without the car-hop fast food restaurant. The closest Sonic is in Syracuse.

In addition to Sonic, Chick-fil-et, McDonalds, Wendy's, and Taco Bell are the big winners around America. So, which fast food has dominated in New York State? The winners might surprise you. Here's New York's list.

1. Wendy's

2. McDonalds

3. Taco Bell

4. Burger King

5. Subway

Here in Central New York, just based on observation oof lines at drive-thrus, McDonalds would have to be the overwhelming favorite.