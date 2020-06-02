What’s the Real Reason the Chicken Crossed the Road in Utica

So, why did the Chicken cross the road in Utica? A DPW crew and cars slowing and stopping to avoid the fowl, had no idea. The chicken crossing happened along Sherman Drive in the city on Friday.

"It's not a site you see every day," said one passerby. "I've never see a chicken roaming in the city."

Anybody out there missing their pet chicken?

A special thanks to Tim Reed for providing us with the photo. By the way, Reed believes she was trying to get to the other side.

You can insert a rim shot here.