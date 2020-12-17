What’s Your Least Favorite Holiday Song? Poll Results

Have you had it up to your ears in holiday music yet? Radio stations in the Mohawk Valley and around the country have been playing only sounds of the season for nearly a month.

People's interest in holiday music and the enormous amount of radio stations dropping their normal format, has wreaked havoc on Billboard Magazine's Hot 100. Christmas songs, some new and some really old, have pushed regular pop hits out of the top 40. In the top 10 alone, six of those 10 songs are seasonal, including Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee, Jingle Bell Rock by Bobby Helms and It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year by Andy Williams. Andy Who, asks the traditional listener of pop radio. Feliz Navadad, at number 10, has hit the Hot 100 for first time since it was released Christmas in 1970. Jingle Bell Rock by Bobby Helms is at #5 and the only new holiday song in the top-10 is a called Holy by Justin Bieber Featuring Chance The Rapper, at number 9.

Now are you sick of holiday music? According to Best Life Online, the most hated Christmas song of all-time is The Christmas Shoes by New Song. See their entire most hated list, which does include Dominick the Donkey, here.

Do you have a most hated? Email us and we'll add it to our list on the Keeler Show.