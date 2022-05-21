Grilling Safety Tips To Make Your Get-Together Memorable For All The Right Reasons

The weather is finally staying warmer on a consistent basis and Memorial Day weekend is almost here. For men (and women too), that means it's time to get out the grill and start cooking outside.

It also means that this could be the first time in a while that you've fired up your favorite grill. I think the reason that men enjoy grilling so much is that there is a certain amount of danger involved. That may be a funny thing to say but in reality, it is a real possibility.

Before you begin, the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) has some recommendations for you to help avoid accidents and injuries. Here are some things they want you to keep in mind before you begin to grill.

Grilling Safety Tips

Propane and charcoal BBQ grills should only be used outdoors

The grill should be kept away from the house, deck railings, and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.

Keep kids and pets at least three feet away from the grill area

Keep your grill clean by getting rid of grease or fat that may have built up from the grills and in the trays below the grill.

Never leave your grill unattended.

Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it.

FASNY also urges you to never hesitate to call for help when needed.

If you follow these tips then your outdoor get-together can be memorable for all the right reasons and not the wrong ones. Now that you've taken the proper precautions, here are some tips to grill like a pro even if you don't know what you're doing (like me).

