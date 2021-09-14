The 18 Best Places To Watch Football In Utica, Rome, And Syracuse As Voted By You

Football season is back. If you've got a favorite pro-team, where are you going to watch the games across Utica, Rome, Syracuse, and the Central New York and Mohawk Valley region?

If you're the type of football fan that enjoys watching games surrounded by like-minded, rowdy fans, do you have a favorite spot? The vibe of where you're watching the game can really make or break the gameday experience, so we wanted to know where YOU thought the best places in town were to catch a game.

These were the bars and restaurants that got the most love from our listeners on social media. Maybe you'll find your new spot or try a new one every week. Either way, football is back. Here's a look in alphabetical order:

Here's that list once again:

12 North Sports Bar

12 North Sports Bar is located at 10125 Mulaney Road in Marcy.

72 Tavern and Grill

72 Tavern and Grill is located at 400 Oriskany Street West in Utica.

Babe’s at Harbor Point

Babe’s at Harbor Point is located at 80 North Genesee Street in Utica.

BBG’s Beer Bites Games

BBG’s Beer Bites Games is located at 4951 Commercial Drive in Yorkville.

Black River Ale House

Black River Ale House is located at 1747 Black River Blvd North in Rome.

Blarney Stone

The Blarney Stone is located at 314 Avery Ave in Syracuse.

Home Team Pub

The Home Team Pub is located at 7990 Oswego Road in Liverpool.

Killabrew Saloon

Killabrew Saloon is located at 10 Clinton Road in New Hartford.

Old School Bar And Grill

Old School Bar And Grill is located at 600 Culver Ave in Utica.

One Genny

One Genny is located at 1 Genesee Street in New Hartford.

Rail and Canal

Rail and Canal is located at 6611 Martin Street in Rome.

Rocky’s Pub

Rocky’s Pub is located at 209 Oswego Street in Liverpool.

Swifty's Restaurant and Pub of Utica

Swifty's Restaurant and Pub of Utica is located at 257 Genesee Street of Utica.

The Old Ledge

The Old Ledge is located at 7356 Church Street of Syracuse.

The Recovery Room Sports Bar and Grill

The Recovery Room Sports Bar and Grill is located at 5270 Willow Pl in Verona.

The Village Pub

The Village Pub is located at 138 Campbell Ave in Yorkville.

Tom Cavallos

Tom Cavallos is located at 40 Genesee Street of New Hartford.

Tony's Pizzeria and Sports Bar of Washington Mills

Tony's Pizzeria and Sports Bar of Washington Mills is located at 3899 Oneida Street in New Hartford.