Which New York Sports Team Has the Most Bandwagon Fans?

Are you a die-hard fan? Or, are you a passenger on the bandwagon? It's one of the toughest reality checks in all of sports, and for one New York team, surveys says: bandwagoners as far as the eye can see.

The Brooklyn Nets Have the Most Bandwagon Fans

In a survey concocted by BetUS, it was revealed that 45% of Brooklyn Nets' fans are considered "bandwagon" fans, with the criteria being that they started rooting for the team within the last two years. A number of respondents said that they started rooting for the Nets in 2021, which coincides nicely with when James Harden came to town and created a formidable trio with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The New York Knicks, meanwhile were among the league's best in terms of their percentage of "diehard" fans. Only the Boston Celtics had a higher percentage of fans who considered themselves to be "diehards", with both franchises living above the 80th percentile.

Getty Images

With this information in mind, however, it got me thinking...which other New York teams have more "bandwagon" fans than their in-state adversaries?

Bills, Yankees and Rangers Top My List

Let's begin with the NFL, and the Buffalo Bills. This is a no-brainer for me, as the team has gone from zero to hero in the last two-to-three seasons. Not only that, but they've improved while the New York Giants and Jets have remained futile. It's the perfect storm for a number of fans to trade colors and hop aboard.

Getty Images

In Major League Baseball, it's between the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets.

Wow, so do I want to root for a team with the most World Series titles in MLB history, or constantly be mad and miserable? What a tough choice this presents.

In all seriousness, the Yankees probably take home the title for most bandwagon fans anywhere, but also compete for the title of most die-hard fans, too. The team's name, logo and reputation are synonymous with not only sports fans, but fans of pop culture everywhere. They bring in fans by the thousands with ease.

Getty Images

On the ice, you could probably make an argument for either team, especially given how strong the Islanders have been over the past few seasons. With the ubiquitous nature of Madison Square Garden, however, a number of Knicks fans have probably jumped on the Rangers' bandwagon when its been convenient.

Getty Images

Let us know, though. Which New York team has the most bandwagon fans in your mind?

Take a Look Inside the New York Islanders' Brand New Arena The New York Islanders are officially home! Take a peak inside the team's brand new stadium, UBS Arena, located right next to Belmont Park.