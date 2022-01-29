A fatal crash in the town of Whitehall is under investigation.

New York State Police in Granville say they were called on Friday, January 28, 2022 at approximately 7:07pm to the scene of a two-car crash on State Route 4.

The NYSP says that their "(preliminary) investigation determined that 25-year-old Jesse Nesbitt of Wilmington, (Vermont), was traveling south on State Route 4 when his vehicle went off the eastern shoulder of the road and struck a guide rail. Nesbitt then returned to the roadway, crossed into the southbound lane and collided head on with another vehicle."

The drive of the second vehicle is identified as 58-year-old Bruce Ferguson of Granville, New York. Ferguson was brought to Glens Falls Hospital with injuries that police believe are not life-threatening.

Emergency responders say Nesbitt died at the scene.

Police say that the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to call the New York State Police.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is largely based on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

