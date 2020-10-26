Whitesboro Flood Buyout Deadline Approaching

The deadline to apply for the Whitesboro flood buyout program is approaching.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and Whitestown Supervisor Shaun Kaleta are urging eligible homeowners affected by last year’s Halloween flooding to apply for federal buyout money by November 13th.

Officials say no applications will be accepted after that date.

“It is imperative that those interested in applying for this federal buyout program meet this deadline as it will be the only chance they will have to do so,” Picente said. “Oneida County and the Town of Whitestown have worked hard to make this opportunity available at the behest of the residents of Whitesboro. We will not get this chance again. This is the only time a federal buyout will be offered, and without enough applications, this funding is in jeopardy.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture National Resources Conservation Service has partnered with the Town of Whitestown to offer up to $20 million to buyout the homes of residential property owners in flood prone areas.

Information on the program and application process can be found by visiting www.nrcs.usda.gov.