Whitesboro District Names Its Next Superintendent of Schools

The Whitesboro Central School District has its next superintendent.

During its meeting on Tuesday, January 6, the Board of Education officially named David Russo as the District’s new Superintendent of Schools. Russo will step into the role on September 1, 2026, following the retirement of Dr. Brian Bellair, who is wrapping up a remarkable 35-year career in education — including 26 years in Whitesboro and the last decade as superintendent.

For Russo, the appointment is the culmination of more than two decades of service to the Whitesboro community.

“It is a true honor to be appointed as the next Superintendent of Schools,” Russo said. “After 24 years in the District as a teacher, principal and assistant superintendent, I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve in this role. I look forward to working with our students, staff, families, the Board of Education and the community to continue moving the District forward.”

Russo’s path to the top job began in the classroom. He taught at Kernan and King Elementary Schools in Utica before joining Whitesboro in 1999 as an elementary teacher at Hart’s Hill Elementary School. He later served as an elementary principal in the Holland Patent Central School District, and from 2008 to 2017 was principal at Westmoreland Road Elementary.

Since October of 2017, Russo has served as Whitesboro’s Assistant Superintendent for Learning and Accountability. In that role, he has overseen curriculum development, led the rollout of new elementary reading and math programs, and played a key role in personnel operations across the District.

Russo holds a School District Administrator certification from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. He earned a Master’s degree in Reading and a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from SUNY Cortland, along with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from SUNY Polytechnic Institute.

The Board of Education says it’s confident Russo’s experience and deep ties to the District will serve Whitesboro well as it looks to the future.

