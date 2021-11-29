Whitesboro Police Department Immediately Saves Christmas For 2021

Our boys in blue in Whitesboro may have just saved Christmas for all of Central New York.

When you've got termites in your smile, and all the tender sweetness of a seasick crocodile, you may be a Grinch. Well, the Grinch was trying to ruin Christmas for Whitesboro and all of Central New York at the recent tree lighting. That's when the Whitesboro Police Department stepped in with quick action:

On Sunday, November 28th, 2021, Officer Montana was on patrol in the Village green prior to the “tree lighting ceremony” when he noticed a foul stench coming from the electrical panel on the Village gazebo. Upon approaching the gazebo, Officer Montana observed a small canine run away from the location.

After the dog ran away, a green creature dressed in a Santa outfit was spotted holding a wire cutter. Before any damage could occur, or ruin Christmas as we know it, the Officer took the individual into custody.

Officer Montana then realized this green creature was “The Grinch” who had an active arrest warrant from the North Pole Police Municipal Court. “The Grinch” was arraigned in front of Justice Kris Kringle and sentenced to participation in the Village of Whitesboro Tree Lighting Ceremony that night.

Officer Montana stated in his report that “He's a mean one, alright, as cuddly as a cactus with garlic in his soul.” But after participating in the community tree lighting event the Grinch’s small heart grew three sizes today.

Thank you Officer Montana for saving Christmas, along with saving the Grinches soul that day.

