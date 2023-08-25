The winning horse of each of leg of the 2023 Triple Crown are in Saratoga on Saturday for the Travers Stakes. And, while each horse carries it's own impressive accomplishments into the race, none of three are considered the favorite to win.

The 2023 Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course is scheduled to go off at 6:11 p.m. on Saturday evening, with national television coverage on FOX beginning at 3:00 p.m.

The field of seven horses includes the following:

2023 Kentucky Derby Winner, Mage

149th Kentucky Derby LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: Mage #8, ridden by jockey Javier Castellano crosses the finish line to win the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) loading...

2023 Preakness winner, National Treasure

148th Preakness Stakes BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 20: Jockey John Velazquez #1 riding National Treasure leads the field on the first pass before winning the 148th Running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) loading...

And, 2023 Belmont Stakes victor, Arcangelo.

155th Belmont Stakes ELMONT, NEW YORK - JUNE 10: Arcangelo with Javier Castellano up wins the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 10, 2023 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) loading...

However, the Travers Stakes favorite -listed at 7-to-5 as of this posting - is Forte, winner of the Grade I Hopeful Stakes, champion of Breeders' Futurity at Keeneland and Breeders' Cup Juvenile as a two-year-old, and also took home the Florida Derby as a three-year-old earlier this year.

Here are the odds as of Friday afternoon:

Forte - 7/5

Arcangelo - 5/2

Tapit Trice - 12/1

Mage - 4/1

National Treasure - 8/1

Disarm - 8/1

Scotland - 12/1

For the latest information on the 2023 Travers Stakes, NYRA.com/Saratoga

Hudson Valley Specialty Food Shops The Hudson Valley has a number of specialty food shops. From cheese to charcuterie to dry goods and more. Some are styled like a grocery store others offer prepared foods you can eat in or take out. All of them are worth a visit. Here is a shortlist of a few that include shops in Beacon, Rhinebeck, New Paltz, and surrounding areas.

Fall From Grace: The 21-Year Transformation of Andrew Cuomo in New York Take a look at the shocking 21-year transformation of Andrew Cuomo. From hanging with supermodels in 2000 to becoming governor and then resigning.