Who’s Who Of Renowned Horse Race For Travers Stakes At Saratoga on Saturday
The winning horse of each of leg of the 2023 Triple Crown are in Saratoga on Saturday for the Travers Stakes. And, while each horse carries it's own impressive accomplishments into the race, none of three are considered the favorite to win.
The 2023 Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course is scheduled to go off at 6:11 p.m. on Saturday evening, with national television coverage on FOX beginning at 3:00 p.m.
The field of seven horses includes the following:
2023 Kentucky Derby Winner, Mage
2023 Preakness winner, National Treasure
And, 2023 Belmont Stakes victor, Arcangelo.
However, the Travers Stakes favorite -listed at 7-to-5 as of this posting - is Forte, winner of the Grade I Hopeful Stakes, champion of Breeders' Futurity at Keeneland and Breeders' Cup Juvenile as a two-year-old, and also took home the Florida Derby as a three-year-old earlier this year.
Here are the odds as of Friday afternoon:
- Forte - 7/5
- Arcangelo - 5/2
- Tapit Trice - 12/1
- Mage - 4/1
- National Treasure - 8/1
- Disarm - 8/1
- Scotland - 12/1
For the latest information on the 2023 Travers Stakes, NYRA.com/Saratoga
Hudson Valley Specialty Food Shops
Fall From Grace: The 21-Year Transformation of Andrew Cuomo in New York
How Did Each New York County Vote In Race For New York Governor