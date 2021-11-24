Will You Send Cards to Help Celebrate Rome Woman’s 100th Birthday

A lady in Rome is marking a milestone. Next month she's turning 100 years old and everyone is being asked to make her birthday extra special by sending cards.

Kalina, who lives at the Grand Nursing and Rehabilitation in Rome, is turning 100 years old on Saturday, December 4. Julie Slaga is hoping to shower her with cards, lots and lots of birthday cards.

"I do a lot for the residents because I care," she said.

You can help brighten Kalina's day by sending a card to the nursing home on North James Street in Rome.

Send cards to:

Kalina (wing 4)

Attn: Activities

c/o The Grand Nursing and Rehabilitation Home

801 North James Street

Rome, New York

13440

"Thank you all for helping to make Kalina's 100th birthday a great one," said Slaga.

The last time we asked you to send cards, it was for Isabella, a 9-year-old girl with Asperger's, who didn't have anyone show up to her birthday party for the last two years. Not only did the cards flow in, but gifts did too.

Isabella was showered with love from strangers all across the country. "It looked like Amazon exploded at our house," said Isabella's mom Stephanie Wilcox.

Let's show Kalina the same love and shower her with lots of cards to celebrate her 100th birthday.

