Chiefs’ Linebacker Arrested Just Days Before Buffalo Playoff Game

The Kansas City Chiefs could be without one of their playmaking linebackers after he was arrested this week.

Fun After A Long Day At Work. Listen To Dave Fields Afternoons 3-7pm

Fun After A Long Day At Work. Listen To Dave Fields Afternoons 3-7pm

According to NFL.com, Kansas City Chief linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was arrested on Wednesday night around 10:30 pm and was charged with misdemeanor criminal damage.

Gay's agent said the arrest stemmed from an argument that Gay had with the mother of his child and that a vacuum, cellphone, and picture frame were all damaged during the argument.

He was charged with The class B non-person misdemeanor "constitutes a domestic violence offense,"

Gay was selected in the second round by the Chiefs in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has started 11 games this season and recorded 48 tackles, two interceptions and 0.5 sacks

Get our free mobile app

In the opening round of the playoff last week against Pittsburg, Gay made two tackles and forced one fumble.

Officials with the Chiefs said they were aware of the incident and did not provide any details on the status of Gay for the game on Sunday.

The Bills take on the Chiefs for the 2nd time this year. In their last meeting, Gay had two tackles in the Kansas City loss.

This Sunday, the Bills are looking to avenge their loss in the AFC championship game last season. The last time the Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs was back in 1993 in the AFC Championship game.

The Bills are hoping for some more playoff magic and a win over the Chiefs on Sunday night. The kick-off is set for 6:30 pm. You can watch all the action on WIVB Channel Four.

Amazing Photos From Bills Big Win Over KC Check out some highlights from the Bills' big win over the KC Chiefs.

The Buffalo Bills 2022 Opponents The Buffalo Bills 2022 opponents are officially set.