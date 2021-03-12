Win a Ziebart Genuine Undercoating For Your Vehicle from WIBX 950

How far will Syracuse go in this year's NCAA Tournament?

A correct prediction gets you a chance at a Ziebart Genuine Undercoating service to protect your car, truck or SUV from the madness and mayhem caused by central New York winters.

Submit your answer via the WIBX950 App and tells us what fate awaits the Orange:

Syracuse doesn't make the NCAA Tournament

Syracuse makes the 'First Four' - an NCAA Tournament Play-in Game

Syracuse makes the first round (field of 64)

Syracuse makes the round of 32

Syracuse makes the Sweet 16

Syracuse makes the Elite 8

Syracuse makes the Final 4

Syracuse makes National Championship Game

Syracuse win National Championship

WIBX will randomly select one winner who correctly predicts how far the Orange will go. Our $1,000 grand prize package includes:

undercarriage power wash

Rust elimination

complete application of Ziebart undercoating

undercoating Free Yearly Resprays

Ziebart Diamond Gloss- includes hand wash and clay bar, removing All contaminates from your vehicles paint.

Your submission must be entered prior to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

--------------------------------------