Flyaway to the Pro Football Game Of Your Choice
Is there anything better than a fall Sunday watching your favorite team play? Yes, actually there is. It's watching your team play in person. We've got your chance to flyaway to the pro football game of your choice this season.
Where would you go? Would you see your team play their biggest rival? Would you visit a football shrine, like Green Bay? Just find a game somewhere warm and tropical? When you win, the choice is yours.
What You Can Win
Once you win and figure out which game you're going to, we'll make all the arrangements including:
- Roundtrip airfare for two
- Hotel for one night
- Two tickets to the pro football game of your choice during Week 10 or 11 of the season
- $500 in cash
How to Play
- You'll need to download our station app if you've not yet done so.
- Enter your name and email when you find the entry form on our app.
- Perform any good luck rituals you have and wait for us to let you know you've won.
Pick Your Game
Here are the cities hosting games during Week 10 (November 7-November 11)
- Oakland hosting Los Angeles (American)
- New York (American) hosting New York (National)
- New Orleans hosting Atlanta
- Tennessee hosting Kansas City
- Green Bay hosting Carolina
- Cincinnati hosting Baltimore
- Cleveland hosting Buffalo
- Tampa Bay hosting Arizona
- Chicago hosting Detroit
- Indianapolis hosting Miami
- Pittsburgh hosting Los Angeles (National)
- Dallas hosting Minnesota
- San Francisco hosting Seattle
Here are the cities hosting games during Week 11 (November 14-November 18)
- Cleveland hosting Pittsburgh
- Washington hosting New York (American)
- Indianapolis hosting Jacksonville
- Miami hosting Buffalo
- Detroit hosting Dallas
- Baltimore hosting Houston
- Carolina hosting Atlanta
- Tampa Bay hosting New Orleans
- Minnesota hosting Denver
- San Francisco hosting Arizona
- Philadelphia hosting New England
- Oakland hosting Cincinnati
- Los Angeles (National) hosting Chicago
- Los Angeles (American) hosting Kansas City
We know you've got one of those games picked out, so what are you waiting for? Grab our station app and get ready to win.