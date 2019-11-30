Winter Storm May Bring 12-20” of Snow, Plus Ice Sunday

A Winter Storm Warning is place in much of central New York Sunday. The National Weather Service has the warning beginning 7AM Sunday in Madison, Oneida and southern Herkimer counties. The system carring mixed percipitation could dump as much 12-16 inches in Utica, Rome, Boonville, Hamilton and Norwich, with snowfall amounts of upto 20 inches in higher elevations and in parts of southern Herkimer County. The Winter Storm Warning continues in Madison and Oneida counties through 7PM Monday, and through 7AM on Tuesday in Herkimer.