Winter Weather Advisory Remains in Effect Throughout Central New York Until 7pm Tonight 01022022
The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7:00pm this evening, January 2, 2022.
The advisory covers the following counties:
- Bradford
- Broome
- Cayuga (Southern)
- Cortland
- Chemung
- Chenango
- Madison
- Oneida (Northern)
- Oneida (Southern)
- Onondaga
- Otsego
- Schuyler
- Seneca
- Steuben
- Tioga
- Tompkins
- Yates
The advisory covers the above-listed portions of New York and parts of northeastern Pennsylvania.
According to the NWS, there is a seventy percent chance of precipitation, with snow likely, mainly before 4pm. Accumulation of approximately one inch is possible, except in the higher elevations, where greater accumulation totals are expected.
Tonight the chance of snow showers continues. The low in Central New York will be around twelve degrees Fahrenheit. Residents are reminded to use precautions for extreme cold weather.
The chance of snow showers continues into Monday.
