Wish Come True! 9 Year Old Oneida Boy Gets New Playset

A Madison County boy’s wish has come true, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central New York and Bristol Myers Squibb.

9-year old Collin, who lives in Oneida, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2019.

Since then, Collin has received ongoing treatment, including chemotherapy, which he’ll need for a total of three years.

During treatment, Collin’s doctors referred him to Make-A-Wish Central New York for a once-in-a-lifetime wish.

Make-A-Wish Central New York surprised Collin last week with his wish-come-true - a white cedar playset by Bears Playground featuring two slides, a bridge, a climbing wall and climbing net.

“When we found out he was approved for a wish, all I did was cry,” said Collin’s mother Victoria Durant said. “But they were happy tears!”

As Collin thought about what he would want, he insisted it be something he could enjoy with his four siblings. Ultimately, he decided on a backyard playset.

“It’s wonderful,” Durant said of the playset. “This will keep him busy for a long, long time!”

Bristol Myers Squibb is celebrating its five-year partnership with Make-A-Wish America with a $500,000 contribution to help grant more wishes for children with critical illnesses.

The funds have been given annually to Make-A-Wish since 2017,

“Partners like Bristol Myers Squibb are the reason we can grant life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses in our community,” said Diane Kuppermann, president and CEO for Make-A-Wish Central New York. “Now more than ever, hope is essential to our wish families who are some of the most vulnerable among us. This generous donation will help us bring joy back into the lives of kids like Collin.”

