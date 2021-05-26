Woman Barricaded In Home Prompts Lock Down at Utica School

Jefferson Elementary School in Utica was placed on lockdown this morning as police negotiated with a woman who had barricaded herself inside a nearby home.

That's according to Utica Police officials who say officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Utica Road for a domestic related menacing complaint. Officers say when they arrived, a female suspect locked herself inside the home and was threatening to harm herself and others.

The proximity to Jefferson School is what prompted the lockdown, police said..

Police officials said just after 10:30AM the situation had come to a peaceful conclusion and the woman was taken into custody.

The lockdown was subsequently lifted soon after.

Police said they'd be releasing more information on the incident later today.

UPDATED 3:58 PM- Police have charged 37-year old Amanda Bidwell with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

