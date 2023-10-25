An Upstate New York woman had to be extricated from her vehicle after she was involved in an accident with two tractor trailers.

New York State Police say it happened on Interstate 84 in the town of Montgomery.

Troopers say their preliminary investigation showed that a rig hit the woman from behind, pushing her into the rear of a second tractor trailer. Thirty-year-old Janet Colon of Monroe, NY became entrapped in her vehicle and had to be extricated by EMS and paramedics. Colon was flown to the Westchester Medical Center where she was last listed in critical condition.

The driver of the truck that hit Colon from behind is identified by police as Brandon Collins, 30, of Fayetteville, Texas. The second truck operated is 55-year-old Dennis Edner of Owego, NY, state police said.

The crash occurred on Tuesday evening at approximately 6:20 p.m.

Thus fare no tickets have been issued as the investigation is continuing, police said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

