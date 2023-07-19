The truck driver is expected but had to extricated from the cab then airlifted to the hospital after his tanker and stinky cargo over-turned in Upstate New York.

State Police say the accident happened just after 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning on Odell Road in the Jefferson County town of Rutland.

Rutland, NY is located 8 miles East of Watertown. via Google Maps Rutland, NY is located 8 miles East of Watertown. via Google Maps loading...

The 2005 Volvo Tractor was towing a tandem axle tanker filled with liquid manure at the time of the accident. Troopers say the driver, 70-year-old James Frizzell of Carthage, NY, failed to maintain his lane, went off the road and rolled, eventually hitting a tree and a utility pole.

Damage from the accident can be seen in the photos below.

Tandem axel carrying manure overturns in Rutland, NY. Photo via New York State Police Tandem axel carrying manure overturns in Rutland, NY. Photo via New York State Police loading...

The damage left Frizzell trapped in the cab, police said. He was extricated and airlifted to Upstate University Hospital. Fortunately, police said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Tandem axel carrying manure overturns in Rutland, NY. Photo via New York State Police Tandem axel carrying manure overturns in Rutland, NY. Photo via New York State Police loading...

Because the crash involved a haul of manure, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation was called-in.

via NYSP/Canva via NYSP/Canva loading...

Several police and ambulance agencies also responded, along with National Grid, police said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

Did We Catch You Crossing The 2022 Utica Boilermaker Road Race Finish Line? Boilermaker Sunday is back in July! The morning started with sunshine and brisk air. The finish line was already lined up with fans ready to cheer on their family and friends as early as 6:45 AM.

Scroll to see if we caught you crossing the finish line, or someone you know! Congrats again to all the participants of the 2022 Boilermaker Road Race.

The Boilermaker Road Race took place Sunday, July 10th, 2022.

61 Amazing Snapshots of Utica's Most Unique Boilermaker Ever The 2021 Utica Boilermaker Road Race will go down in the history books as one of the most unique, with an all-vaccinated field running the 5K and 15K on October 10th, without elite runners, and with thousands of regular participants sitting this one out because of COVID. The excitement this year was special and exclusive and there was no shortage of it, as seen through the lens of award winning photo-journalist Nancy L. Ford of Utica. Here are 61 awesome photos featuring some of the best moments from this year's race.