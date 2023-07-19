Smells Like $h!t – Tractor Trailer Overturns Upstate, Driver Airlifted to Hospital
The truck driver is expected but had to extricated from the cab then airlifted to the hospital after his tanker and stinky cargo over-turned in Upstate New York.
State Police say the accident happened just after 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning on Odell Road in the Jefferson County town of Rutland.
The 2005 Volvo Tractor was towing a tandem axle tanker filled with liquid manure at the time of the accident. Troopers say the driver, 70-year-old James Frizzell of Carthage, NY, failed to maintain his lane, went off the road and rolled, eventually hitting a tree and a utility pole.
Damage from the accident can be seen in the photos below.
The damage left Frizzell trapped in the cab, police said. He was extricated and airlifted to Upstate University Hospital. Fortunately, police said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Because the crash involved a haul of manure, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation was called-in.
Several police and ambulance agencies also responded, along with National Grid, police said.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]
