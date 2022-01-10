New Year, new you? Maybe not for all of us, but there's at least one person in the Capital Region who is off to a good start in 2022.

A woman in Albany County is $1 million dollars richer as we head into the new year after it was learned that she scratched off an instant game ticket from the NY Lottery and won the grand prize.

According to DailyVoice.com, Harley Daguillo from Berne purchased a Holiday Magic scratch-off ticket from Stewart's Shops located at 2475 Delaware Turnpike in Voorheesville.

According to the report, Daguillo chose to take a single lump-sum payment of $651,000 after required withholdings.

The $1M dollar prize was the top payout for the $10 scratch-off from the NY Lottery, and according to the official lottery website, the odds of winning are 1 in 2.54 million.

This is the second time in a week that a Stewart's in the Capital Region has made lotto news.

Last Wednesday's Powerball jackpot swelled to $632M dollars, and there were quite a few $50K Powerball winners sprinkled throughout New York, including one ticket sold right here at Stewart's Shops in Slingerlands.

There is no word as to whether or not Harley purchased the ticket on her own or if it was given to her as a gift as people often do around the holidays. Either way, I'm sure there's plenty to talk about in Berne this morning - ONE MILLION BUCKS!

Congrats to Harley Daguillo, a big winner and at least one person in the area who feels pretty good about the prospects of 2022!

Inside the Lavish Saratoga Estate Built for NFL Great Bill Parcells